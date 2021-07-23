FARIBAULT — Kathleen "Kathy" Kubinski, age 79, of Faribault, MN died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault following an extended illness.
Kathleen Ann was born on December 7, 1941, in Faribault to Lester and Louise (Chavie) Gare. She graduated from Faribault High School and completed schooling to be a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA). Kathy was married to David Kubinski on October 14, 1961, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. She worked as a home health aid and was a hospice volunteer for many years. Kathy was a member of an Extension Club, singles group, and Divine Mercy Church, volunteering as a Befriender and Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed sewing and listening to polka music and Elvis. Kathy loved to cook and feed people and enjoyed her ice cream. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed her time with them.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (April) Kubinski, Maria (Paul) Benzick, and John (Andrea) Kubinski; daughter-in-law, Sue Kubinski; 12 grandchildren, Kayla, Tanner, Ben (fiancé, Jessica), Nathan (Lisa), Jacob, Lucas, Tiffany (fiancé, Anthony), Michael (significant other, Erica), Amber (David), Amanda (Kenny), Alyssa and Hannah; seven great grandchildren; her siblings, Dennis (Linda) Gare, Mary Jean Paschke, James Gare, Carol (Cornell) Lee, Diane (David) Sievers, Christine (Mike) Cashin, and Debbie Smykalski; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Lester and Louise; son, William Kubinski; sister, Sharon Sellner; great grandson, Zander; sister-in-law, Carol Jean Gare; and brothers-in-law, Jim Paschke and Mark Smykalski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault and on Friday for one hour prior to the services at the church.
A celebration of life for Kathy and Bill Kubinski will also be held on Friday, July 30th starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Faribault American Legion.
