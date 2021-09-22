BLOOMINGTON — Hofmeister, Dorothy E. (Meyer) age 89 of Bloomington, passed away serenely at home in her own bed surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 16, 2021.
She was born in Le Sueur County at Lanesburg on Aug. 7, 1932. Dorothy was baptized by Pastor Kelm and confirmed by Pastor Beltz at St. John's Lutheran Church in Webster. She volunteered her time with the Bloomington Lutheran Church Ladies Guild and Belle Plaine Lutheran Home. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Hofmeister and is survived by their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Janice Vidmar and many other relatives and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A funeral service was held on Monday, Sept. 20 at Bloomington Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Washburn-McReavy Bloomington Chapel, 2300 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington. 952-884-8145.