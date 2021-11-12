Amy Lynn (Nelson) Bentley

FARIBAULT — Amy L. (Nelson) Bentley, age 45, of Faribault, died on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at home following her battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Faribault on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, November 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. and at church for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Amy Lynn, the daughter of Jim and Thelma (Bygd) Nelson, was born April 21, 1976, in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1994. Amy then attended Austin Community College. She was previously employed with Rison Homes of Faribault and Our Home South of Morristown. Amy enjoyed trips to the casino, working on puzzles and spending time with her friends.
She is survived by her two daughters, Alyssa and Grace Bentley; granddaughter, Athena Marie Wright; parents, Jim and Thelma Nelson, brother, Mike Nelson; nephew Ryder; special friend, Christine McGoon; aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives and friends.
Amy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Oscar and Elsie Bygd and Rudy and Ruth Nelson; uncles, Tom and Don Nelson; aunts, Pat Burow and Alice Bygd and cousin, Dean Burow.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Virginia Piper Cancer Center, Faribault or Allina Hospice.
