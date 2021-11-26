FARIBAULT — Donna M. Harger, age 88, a lifetime resident of Faribault, died on Monday, November 22, 2021, at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud, MN.
Private extended family services will be held on Saturday, December 4. Interment with the immediate family will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Donna Mary, the daughter of Donald and Lillian (Dutcher) Knapp, was born December 29, 1932, in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School class of 1950. On January 11, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Harvey Harger, in Faribault. Donna was formerly employed as a secretary for Consolidated Catholic Schools,
Faribault, for 25 years until her retirement in 1994. Throughout her life she was involved in many community organizations including the Immaculate Conception Rosary Society, Mrs. Jaycees, the American Legion Auxiliary, and after retirement, the Faribault Senior Center Clothes Closet.
Donna loved spending her summers with Harvey at their cabin on Birch Lake in Hackensack, MN. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens in Faribault and at the lake. She was a collector of cookbooks, and her meals and cookies were always her special way of showing love to her family and guests. She was a fierce competitor when playing games with her grandkids and great-grandkids whenever they visited the cabin. She will be greatly missed by so many people whose lives she touched.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda (George) Petrangelo of St. Cloud and Cheryl Ross of Middleburg, FL; two sons, Gary Harger (Jennifer Durand) of Lakeville and Brian Harger of Jacksonville Beach, FL; seven grandchildren, Abby (Nick) Erickson , Brian (Kelsey) Chmiel, Beth Chmiel Wean, Michele (Corey) Chevalier, Nathan (Stephanie) Ross, Samantha (Jeff) Trimnal, and Jack Harger; four great grandchildren, Benjamin and James Erickson, Arlo Wean, and Ashlynn Chevalier; sisters, Margaret Beaupre and Sandra (Bert) Kline; brothers, Jerry (Mary Jean) Knapp, David (Julie) Knapp and Fran Knapp; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Harvey J.; siblings, Jim (and Marlys) Knapp, Patricia Spitzack, Richard Knapp, Virginia (and Hank) Rosenau and Jeannine (and Melvin) Bauer; son-in-law, Warren (Warnie) Ross and brother-in-law, Donald Beaupre.
