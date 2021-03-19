FARIBAULT — Charles L. Wiuff, age 49, formerly of Faribault and Owatonna, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato.
Graveside Service will be held at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Charles LeRoy was born on February 28, 1972 to Richard and Mary Ann (Katra) Wiuff. He married Sophie Zvara on July 26, 2003. Chuck was previously employed with the Faribault Daily News and the Owatonna's People's Press and was a transport driver for Renzenberger, Inc. He loved cars, especially his Olds Cutlass.
He is survived by his wife, Sophie; one sister; two nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosemarie; paternal grandparents, Charles and Rosella Wiuff; maternal grandparents, William and Elizabeth Katra.
