FARIBAULT — Esther M. Brown, age 95 of Faribault, died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living, Faribault.
Funeral Services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Mantorville.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Esther M., the daughter of Clifford and Laura (Hartleip) Curtis, was born July 25, 1925, in Cherokee, Iowa. She married Martin Brown on June 17, 1944, in Pine Island and he preceded her in death on December 15, 1987. She and Martin farmed together for many years. She previously managed an apartment building as well as the Kasson Library. Esther enjoyed cooking, canning and gardening.
She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis (and Eddie) DeGrood and Judy Wardyn, all of Faribault; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Martin; two daughters in infancy, Shirley & Debbie; a granddaughter, Sherry; a son in law, Hubert Wardyn and a sister, Lorraine Kraling.
