MANKATO, MN — Brandon P. Kath, age 31 of Mankato, MN and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Brandon Paul was born on July 18, 1989 in Farmington to Fred and Stacie (Asher) Kath. Brandon grew up in Lakeville and Morristown. He attended Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School with the class of 2007. Brandon was a member of the Ironworkers Local 512 Union for 7 years and enjoyed the challenges and gratification the work provided. When driving with him anywhere in the cities or outlying suburbs, he would point out the buildings he helped to erect with great knowledge and pride.
Brandon loved his children more than anything! He loved to spend time with them, and shared his knowledge and passion for cars, grilling, fishing and hiking with them all. He was an auto mechanic before becoming an ironworker, which fueled his passion for cars - their beauty, speed and uniqueness. If he wasn't talking about cars, then it was usually food. He was a grilling master and liked red meat and anything spicy. He was a great conversationalist and a great storyteller. He had plenty of experiences in his short life to share and could get anyone to laugh. He was a loving, caring and thoughtful man who will be missed greatly by all that knew him.
Brandon is survived and loved by his children, Zoey, Romilyn, Parker and Addison; parents, Fred and Stacie of Faribault; brother Travis (Emily) and their children, Eustace and Waylon of Faribault; maternal grandparents Paul and Mary Asher of Farmington; special friend Bailey Blasing, and many other loving relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his infant brother Kyle and paternal grandparents Gordon and Mary Kath.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault with Pastor Janet White of First English Lutheran Church officiating. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Brandon's obituary page.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers that memorials be directed to a fund that will be established for his children.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.