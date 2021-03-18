SHAKOPEE — John M. Dodds, age 84 of Shakopee, MN and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis following an extended illness.
John Merritt, the son of Morris and Nell (Carlson) Dodds was born on November 3, 1936 in Winona, MN. He attended Big Stone High School and graduated with the class of 1954. Following high school John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served as a Military Police Officer. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Faribault and served as the Chief Deputy Sheriff of Rice County from 1959 to 1962. In 1962 John began working as a U-Haul dealer for U-Haul International and over the years became the Executive Vice President of U-Haul International. He retired in 1994. On November 3, 2001 John married Barbara Edstrom at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Northfield, MN. Together they enjoyed their retirement together and lived for many years in Umatilla, FL until their return to Minnesota in 2019. John truly enjoyed life and had a great sense of humor that he shared with others. He was always a gentleman. Together they loved to travel and see the world. He also had a heart of gold and was very generous and would give or do anything for others. He was a member of the American Legion Post 229 in Big Stone City, SD.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Edstrom of Shakopee, MN; by his children, Deborah (John) Maki of Kenyon, MN, Tom (Sue) Dodds of Kenyon, MN, Cindy (Donnie) Vavra of Oronoco, MN and Kimberly (Brian) Paczosa of Faribault; by 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; by his sisters, Pat Schad of Milbank, SD and Kay Christianson of Hendricks, MN and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Craig Dodds in 1993, grandson, Morris Thomas Dodds Jr., brothers, Jim, Jack and David Dodds and by his sister, Judy Weller.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault with the Rev. Timothy McDermott, Pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church in Northfield officiating. Interment will be held at the Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be live streamed through a link found on John's obituary page.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to services on Monday.
