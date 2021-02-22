NORTHFIELD — Dale Thomas Brown, age 55 of Northfield, died on Ash Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home with family after courageously battling bladder cancer for 2.5 years.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Keogh; son, Tommy, his foot warmer dog, Ellie; sisters, Jean (Steve) Pietig, Bonnie Brown, Jan (Marv) Brown Helgeson, Amy (Dave Pennock) Brown; brothers Don Brown and Ken (Usha) Brown; brothers-in-law Ed (Jean) Keogh, Dennis (Sandy) Keogh and sisters-in-law JoAnn Kozitza and Betty Vargo; godsons Erik Helgeson and Aidan Mason and many other beloved nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Northfield. Dale's service will be livestreamed through a link found on his obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
In lieu of flowers donations to Dale's family Go Fund Me page are preferred, gofundme.com/f/dale-brown-medical.
Dale requested casual attire to be worn, jeans, flannels, denim shirts, Mickey Mouse, Life is Good, he was a comfy down to earth beloved TreeHugger.