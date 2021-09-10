ATHENS — Michael John Simon, 73, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Born in Springfield, Minnesota on December 27, 1947, he was the son of the late, Rudolph George
Simon and Lola Mae Larsen.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Roberts; his brothers Jim Victor Kretsch, Donald Ervin Kretsch, Tom
Steven Simon; his nieces Linda Kretsch, Sandy Kretsch and Deb Melby; many more nieces and nephews
and sixty-one cousins.
Sister-in-law Jane Roberts Robertson; two brothers-in-law, Frank Bryant Roberts, Jr. and John Edmond
Robertson; nieces, Katherine Robertson Byrne, Julie Jelliffe Robertson and nephews John Andrew
Robertson, Robert Roy Byrne; great nephews, Nicholas Edward Byrne, John William Byrne, John Logan
Robertson and great niece, Reese Patricia Robertson.
In Lieu of flowers, please support: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 89 Haystack School Drive, Deer
Isle ME, 04627
Michael grew up in a farming community and was the first person in his immediate family to go to
college. The head of the ceramics department at the time was nationally acclaimed potter Warren
MacKenzie, who became a father figure and mentor to many of his pupils.
After graduating from Minnesota in 1970, Simon moved to Georgia and in the late 1970s, Simon's fellow
potter, Ron Meyers, who taught ceramics at UGA, encouraged him to enroll in graduate school. He won
a Ford fellowship and was offered an opportunity to teach, and graduated in 1981 with a master's
degree in ceramics from Georgia.
In his book, Michael Simon: Evolution, Simon illustrates the development of his work. He and his editor
and wife Susan Roberts, professor of art at UGA, write about the forms Simon holds dear: cups, bowls,
jars, vases, pitchers and teapots. In acknowledgement Simon says, "From the beginning my wife Susan
invested her complete self, taking me seriously in my passage to make good pots and then helping me
write about it. I was always reaching out, she was always catching. This work would not exist without
her. I cannot say enough."
Simon's body of work is made up of functional objects. The basis of his work originates from the
utilitarian role that pots play within the household as vessels for food preparation, serving and storage.
He says, "I believe that if the work is sound, my audience will be moved to understand the expression
available in the handmade pot."
Friends, Potters, Artists speak:
"Simon's work, life, and artistic philosophy have made an impression on many students and will
continue to influence those who encounter his work in the future." Phillip Rawson
Michael was beloved of so many of us who were touched by his creative genius and passion for pots. His
uncompromising clarity- the hardness that that takes- was always counterbalanced by a warmth and
generosity and modesty- something of the prairie in the artist whose work encompassed all the world
and time. No doubt he changed the direction of studio pottery. I feel lucky to have encountered him.
Mark Shapiro, studio potter
Michael was a great teacher at the right time. He gave me understanding that form was not silhouette,
thinness was only thin, and one could throw with precision and still make a bad pot. Michael as a potter
was able to merge form, decoration and utility in such a beautiful and considerate way. His pots
resonate with a love of clay and process. Tool marks were clear and important, trimming was always
called cutting, and the clay itself was showcased. We have lost a great potter, who changed American
Clay through quiet clear thoughtful intention and presence. Simon Levin of Woodfire
Michael had such a refined and beautiful spirit...The world needs more of this, not less. We are all
diminished with his passing. Scott Belville
Michael Simon pottery in Museum Collections:
Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, New York
Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC
Renwick Gallery, Washington, DC
Corsaw, Collection of Functional American Ceramics, New York State College of Ceramics, Alfred
University, Alfred, New York
Los Angeles County Museum, Contemporary Ceramics Collection, Los Angeles
Minneapolis Museum of Arts, Minneapolis
Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City Missouri
Racine Art Museum, Racine, Wisconsin
Weisman Museum, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis
Education:
1980 MFA, The University of Georgia, Ceramics
1970 BA, University of Minnesota, Studio Art
Publication:
Michael Simon: Evolution, Univ. of North Carolina Press, Northern Clay Center, ed. by Susan Roberts,
112 color illus., ISBN 978-0-8078-7214-7, Cloth, 144 pp.
Online condolences on our website BernsteinFuneralHome.com
