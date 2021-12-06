FARIBAULT — Cecilia R. Machacek, age 94, of Faribault, MN, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Pleasant Manor Nursing Home in Faribault.
Cecilia Rose was born on November 22, 1927, in Erin Township, Rice County, MN, to Joseph V. and Emma (Pivec) Malecha. She was united in marriage to Myles Machacek on June 20, 1945, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale, MN. After their marriage, Myles and Ceil farmed near Lonsdale for 15 years until 1960 when they moved to Faribault. Ceil worked at Randy's Meats for five years and Shattuck School for seven years. Later she worked in private homes doing house cleaning. Ceil enjoyed cooking, crocheting, cross stich, playing cards and bingo. She also collected teapots and milk glass, served many funeral lunches, and enjoyed garage sales. She and Myles enjoyed their cabin at Roberds Lake and camping.
She is survived by her siblings, Myles (Phyllis) Malecha of Lonsdale, and Lawrence P. (Eileen) Malecha of Faribault; her nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Myles; parents, Joseph and Emma; sisters, Irene Budin, Emma Trnka, Mayme Trnka, and Julia Malecha; and brother, Joe S. Malecha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Divine Mercy Catholic School, or Bethlehem Academy in memory of Ceil.
