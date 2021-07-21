Eileen Theresa DeGRood

FARIBAULT — Eileen T. DeGrood, age 92, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, following a brief illness.
Eileen Theresa, the daughter of Anthony and Ann (Langeslag) Reuvers, was born on May 17, 1929 in Faribault. Eileen grew up in Faribault and graduated from Bethlehem Academy with the Class of 1947. Eileen was united in marriage to the love of her life, George DeGrood, on June 20, 1950 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Together, they were lifelong farmers in Warsaw Township. Eileen was involved in the D of I, CCW, Garden Club, KC Auxillary, volunteering at Divine Mercy and at District One Hospital and she was a 4-H Leader. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, knitting, sewing, reading and watching various sports. She loved spending time with her family.
Eileen is survived by her children, Carol Gomez of Tucson, AZ, Diane (Steve) Winkels of Faribault, Jean (Allen) Gohlike of Lonsdale, Steve (Gail) DeGrood of Faribault and Patty (Ron) Radatz of Faribault; her 12 grandchildren, Lisa Lipins, Christopher Gomez, Christine Bothun, Ryan Winkels, Zack Gohlike, Elizabeth Gohlike, Shane DeGrood, Sheena Murphy, Matt Sterling, Ashley Uphus and Brianna Radatz; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Jeanette) Reuvers of Faribault; sisters-in-law, Sr. Marian DeGrood, Barbara DeGrood, Therese DeGrood and Ceil DeGrood; brothers-in-law, James DeGrood and Edward (Phyllis) DeGrood; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George; parents; granddaughter, Suzy Kaderlik and child.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault with Bishop Donald DeGrood officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of service through a link found on Eileen's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and will continue Saturday from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the church.
For online tributes and further information please visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.