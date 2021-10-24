FARIBAULT — On Saturday, September 25th, after an 8-day battle with COVID, David Jacob Korbel (the cornerstone of our Korbel Family) gently and peacefully took his final breath here on earth as God called him to heaven to do even greater things.
In honor of our Dad, we will be hosting a Celebration of Life in his memory on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at the Faribault Eagles Club from 4pm-8pm.
The family would also like you to know that any monetary gifts we receive will be donated to the Faribault Booster Club in our Dad's name