FARIBAULT — Betty J. Rezac, age 82, of Faribault, MN, passed away on January 11, 2022 at Faribault Senior Living.

Betty Jean, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Lenhart) Saint, was born on January18, 1939 in Danville, IL. Betty grew up in Lakeville, MN and graduated from Lakeville High School with the Class of 1957. She had two sons, Duane and Donald. She later married Leonard Rezac and they enjoyed spending 22 winters in Arizona.

Betty is survived by her sons, Duane Hansen and Donald Hansen; stepchildren, Donna (Barry) Cummans, Colleen Goedtel, Mark Rezac, Sharon DeBoer and Sandy Hassler; brother, Bill (Barbara) Saint; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents; and brother, Charles Saint.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Faribault Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, with Pastor Greg Ciesluk, officiating. For those unable to attend, Betty's service will be livestreamed through a link found on her obituary page. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday morning at church.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory.

