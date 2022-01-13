...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY TO FALL ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Western Minnesota, with
the area of highest confidence of exceeding 6 inches of snow along
and west of a line from Stevens and Pope Counties down through
western Freeborn County, with half to one inch per hour snowfall
rates expected. The highest overall totals are expected along the
Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota, where amounts could
locally exceed 10 inches. There will be a sharp gradient of
lowering snowfall totals as you head into eastern Minnesota and
western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of
the watch area to the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
FARIBAULT — Betty J. Rezac, age 82, of Faribault, MN, passed away on January 11, 2022 at Faribault Senior Living.
Betty Jean, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Lenhart) Saint, was born on January18, 1939 in Danville, IL. Betty grew up in Lakeville, MN and graduated from Lakeville High School with the Class of 1957. She had two sons, Duane and Donald. She later married Leonard Rezac and they enjoyed spending 22 winters in Arizona.
Betty is survived by her sons, Duane Hansen and Donald Hansen; stepchildren, Donna (Barry) Cummans, Colleen Goedtel, Mark Rezac, Sharon DeBoer and Sandy Hassler; brother, Bill (Barbara) Saint; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents; and brother, Charles Saint.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Faribault Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, with Pastor Greg Ciesluk, officiating. For those unable to attend, Betty's service will be livestreamed through a link found on her obituary page. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday morning at church.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory.