TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA — Charles E. O'Connor III, age 71 of Torrance, CA, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2021 following an extended illness. He was born onAug. 22, 1950to Charles and Mary Elaine (Warmington) O'Connor of Faribault, MN.
Charles grew up on a small farm just outside the city limits of Faribo. He attended Bethlehem Academy where he graduated in 1968. Following high school Charles attended Mankato State College where he graduated in 1972 with a Bachelors of Science degree.
Continuing his pursuit of owning his own business, he attended the Minnesota School of Business, graduating in 1976 and began working as an accountant and tax preparer. Tired of the cold Minnesota winters he moved to Southern California in 1982 to pursue higher education in Financial Planning, owning his own business and just as important, warmer weather.He attended the University of Southern California where he graduated from the Financial Planner Program in 1986. He continued working for financial firms until 1990 when he started his own tax preparation and financial investment business in Torrance,California. Over the next 30 years he built a very successful business, gaining several lifelong friends and clients.
Charles loved the warm California weather, hiking, traveling and to visit the many Napa Valley wineries. His travels included the beaches of Maui and venturing overseas to Ireland and Australia. Although now a Southern California resident, he would always find time to return to Minnesota for family and high school reunions, and yes, always in warm weather.
Charles is survived by his brothers Daniel of Faribault and James (Chandra) of Bremerton WA, sisters Lynn (Raymond) Aube of Faribault, Gwen Sorbel of Sioux Falls, SD, Ruth (Charles) Kitzman of Faribault, Colleen O'Connor of Faribault and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John, and sisters Mary Bang and Sheila Gillen and sister-in-law Julie (Huss).
Services will be held at in the summer of 2022 when it's nice and warm. In lieu of flowers or gifts Charles has requested donations be made to your favorite charity.