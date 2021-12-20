FARIBAULT — Martin (Marty) Mortenson, of Faribault, passed away December 17, 2021, at the age of 90, at New Perspective.
Marty was born on June 17, 1931, in Stevens County, MN. He served in the U.S. Army and was proud of his service. Marty worked for Mercury Minnesota as a welder and retired after 38 years of dedicated service.
The simplest pleasures in life filled Marty with happiness. He loved being home, reading his daily Star Tribune and found joy in daily activities. He was an avid fan of Minnesota sports teams, especially the Twins. Marty was a sweet and gentle soul, always full of compliments and love; his pleasant personality and humor was contagious to everyone he met.
He is survived by daughter, Diane Lillie Blevins and grandson, Nicholas Dodd; brothers, Harold (Jan) and Carl (Jeanie) Mortenson; many nieces and nephews, including special niece, Wendy.
He was preceded in death by wife, Ethel; parents, Louis and Ella (Wickstrom) Mortenson and sisters, Marie Otto, Olive Lowery and Hazel Mortenson.
A private family celebration of life will be held.
The family would like to thank the staff at New Perspective and Brighton Hospice for loving and compassionate care. Memorial gifts may be directed to River Bend Nature Center or donor's choice.
