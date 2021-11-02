ELYSIAN — Marlene "Marti" Zimprich, 90, of Elysian, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at her home in Elysian.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Elysian. Visitation will be held on Thursday, one hour before services at the church. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Elysian. While not required, masks are encouraged at the visitation and service.
Marlene Frances Stransky was born on June 20, 1931 in Faribault, Minnesota, the eldest child of Edward and Evelyn (Zenzen) Stransky. Although her travels through life were not always easy, she was sustained throughout by her faith, the love of her family, caring friends and as always - her music. She was blessed with a keen, sharp mind and was an avid reader, as her friends at the Elysian Library will attest. Her most enduring passion was for music. She was an especially talented organ and piano player, but also learned to play the guitar, violin, flute and accordion. She headed the choir at St. Andrews Catholic church for more than 50 years and anyone who heard her play was treated to joyous renditions of beloved sacred music that was both lively and full of praise.
Marti was married and widowed three times over her long life and blessed with an increasingly large family with each union. She is survived by her children and step-children, Anita (Jerry) Frank of Hutchinson, Michael (Kay) Landrum of Owatonna, Patrick (Sherri) Landrum of North Mankato, Evonne (Brian) Traxler of LeCenter, George (Deborah) Rezac of Forest Lake, Jerome (Carolina) Rezac of Mesa, AZ, Paul (Susie Wilker) Zimprich of Elysian, Frank (Rhonda) Zimprich of Janesville, Susan (Pete) Mensch of Lakeville, Bob (Sara) Zimprich of Mankato, Rita Bryan of Burnsville Leo (Roxann) Zimprich of Janesville as well as her brother David of Big Lake and many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marti was preceded in death by husbands W.M. Landrum, George B. Rezac and Earl J. Zimprich as well as her parents Ed and Evelyn Stransky, brother Donald and sister Mary Deneux.
She will long be remembered for her music, humor and strength and missed terribly.