Lynn Nicolas Buzz Paquette

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
FARIBAULT , MN — Lynn (Buzz) Nicolas Paquette, 92, passed away on January 16th, 2022 at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna, Minnesota.
Lynn, son of Oliver and Gertrude Paquette, was born in Faribault on July 27th, 1929. He graduated from Northfield High School and spent the following years serving in the Army Air Corps both domestically and abroad during the Korean conflict. After leaving military service in 1952, he spent the next 30 years working for Honeywell in Minneapolis, and after retiring he spent time traveling, hunting, and fishing with friends.
Through 2022 he was a regular volunteer at the American Legion and Faribault Senior Center, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a regular attendee and usher at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending his free time drinking coffee with friends or going out to lunch with family. He was a lover of chocolate chip cookies and received them from his nieces and nephews as well as neighbors and visitors to his apartment complex.
He is survived by nephews Jeffrey Burns (Deborah), Timothy Burns (Debbie), grand-nieces and nephews Sean Burns (Tonia), and Brion Burns, Tj Burns (Katrina) and Katelyn Burns, and his great-grand nieces and nephews, Anna Clair, Abby Burns, Blake Burns, Adyen Burns, Isaac Burns, Marin Burns, Louisa Burns and Heidi Burns. A special thank you to Dale and Kay Paquette and family for all they have done.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Oliver and Gertrude Paquette, and his sister, Yvonne Burns (Nee Paquette).
Lynn impacted the lives of everyone who knew him; his family, his friends, his community and his church family. He patiently taught countless children to fish and fostered a love of outdoors in those around him. He showed by example the importance of being an active and dedicated community and church member and was always willing to give of his time and talent to help those in need. He was much loved and will be missed. The family prefers memorials be directed to Faribault Senior Center or Divine Mercy Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date in spring of 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Paquette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.