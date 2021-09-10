FARIBAULT — Bob Vogelsberg, age 50 of Faribault, MN died on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a work accident in Ramsey, MN.
Bob was born September 2, 1971 in Faribault, MN to John Robert Vogelsberg and Donna Mae (Hunt) Vogelsberg. Bob chose to spend the rest of his life living and serving in his hometown. Bob graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1990. Following high school he attended Normandale Community College and then Alexandria Technical College and earned his degree in Law Enforcement. Bob then joined the City of Faribault's Police Department, where he served for 17 years. While on the force, he was a member of the SWAT team and Drug Task Force. Bob then transitioned to a career in construction, working for Met Con, Hanson Custom Crushing, and Weerts Aggregates. Most recently, he worked for 7 years as Supervising Foreman, "Renaissance Man" and jack-of-all-trades at K. O'Connor, LLC. He so enjoyed working as his longtime friend and cousin Kevin's right-hand man. He married his love, Lisa (Bang) Vogelsberg, in 2017. They enjoyed vacationing together and shared a soft spot for all the dogs in their life. He also participated in the Local 49ers, the Moose Lodge, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Bob deeply loved his family, who he considered not only those related by blood, but also his coworkers and friends. Bob could talk to anyone and instantly connect with perfect strangers, making his family grow larger and larger. Anyone who knew Bob would tell you that he was fiercely loyal. He was full of hope, as evidenced by his weekly lottery ticket purchase. And he was sacrificially generous, always willing to lend a hand (or a car or a dollar), no matter how hard it was for him personally.
Bob is survived by a large and tight-knit family, including his wife Lisa Vogelsberg of Faribault; his dear children, including daughter Makayla Vogelsberg (Kyle Schoenecker) of Chisago Lakes, son Brett Vogelsberg of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, daughter Lindsay Vogelsberg of Birmingham, AL, daughter Lauren (Andy) Laughlin of Minneapolis, and daughter Danielle Christensen (Seth Forst) of Apple Valley; his brother Steve (Andrea) Vogelsberg, nephew Nolan Vogelsberg and niece Regan Vogelsberg of Faribault; his sister Caroline (Jim) Arpin of Oronoco, niece Nicole (Garrett) and Stella Shanks of South Bend, IN, nephew Chris Arpin, and niece Kate Arpin of Oronoco; and his parents John and Donna Vogelsberg of Faribault, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Louis Floeder officiating. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Bob's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday for one hour prior to services.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.