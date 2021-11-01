FARIBAULT — Dolores "Dolly" O'Hara Birchfield, age 82, of Faribault, MN passed away following an extended illness on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Merrywood Senior Homecare in Faribault.
Dolores Jean, the daughter of Daniel and Mary (Bull) O'Hara, was born on August 4, 1939 in Livingston, Montana. Her family moved to Minnesota when she was young. Dolly graduated from the Faribault Senior High with the Class of 1957. Following graduation she lived in various states before settling in Fort Myers, Florida. While in Florida, she worked for US Homes. She was united in marriage to Floyd "Tom" Birchfield on February 14, 2013 in Fort Myers. While she wasn't working, Dolly enjoyed her morning devotionals, golfing, playing cards and bowling. She loved spending time with her family.
Dolly is survived by her children, Christy (Bob Breu) Brown and Paul (Amber) Brown; grandchildren, Zsanna Strauser, Carly (Brock) Johanning, Dylan Gingras, Sam Brown, Dustin (Jami) Sem, and Kendra (Andrew) Ross; 11 great-grandchildren; step-children, Naomi (John) Pellicone and Thomas (Laurie) Birchfield; 2 step-grandchildren; siblings, Kathleen Petrie, Margaret Courtney, Daniel (Judy) O'Hara, and Dick (Kim) O'Hara; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents; son, Patrick Brown; and sister, Dorothy Haskin.
Memorial Service will be held 10:00 A.M. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with Father Henry Doyle officiating.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
