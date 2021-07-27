Evelyn I. Matejcek

FARIBAULT — Evelyn Isabel (Begin) Matejcek, age 90, of Faribault, MN passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Reflections Care Suites in Northfield, MN.
She was a lifelong resident of Faribault, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Isabel and Elmo Begin. She is survived by her Husband Edward Joseph Matejcek, 93, of Faribault and her children, Ann Matejcek of Grand Rivers, Ky, Mary Matejcek of Faribault, Frank Matejcek of Faribault, Jane Cashin, husband Rick of Faribault, Rita Matejcek of Faribault, Steve Matejcek of Silver City, New Mexico, Paul Matejcek of Faribault. She was preceded in death by her son Matthew Matejcek, her sister Blanche (Begin) Weber and her brother, Elmo Begin. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren Matthew Cashin, wife Melanie, Daniel Cashin, Brian Cashin, Joe Matejcek, Shanna Matejcek Filzen, husband Aaron, Janelle Matejcek, Blake Matejcek and 3 great grandchildren, William Cashin, Elijah Cashin, Pia Filzen.
Evelyn and Edward Matejcek were married for 71 years and enjoyed many sports activities, extensive travel plus the company of good friends and relatives during 30 winters in Arizona.
She served as state president of Minnesota Association for Retarded Children and was involved in initiation of the Day Activity Center in Rice County in the 1960s.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
For online condolences and further information, please visit www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com