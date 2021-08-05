KENYON — Sherman O. Benson, age 90, of Kenyon, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Funeral services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault with military honors accorded by the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the funeral service at the Boldt Funeral Home on Friday.
Sherman Orleen Benson, the son of Carl and Gilma (Byholt) Benson was born on January 5, 1931, in Norway Township, Filmore County. He was baptized on January 25, 1931, at Highland Prairie Church in Preston and was confirmed at the Rushford Lutheran Church. After attending Rushford High School, Sherman proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1948 - 1971. He served as an aircraft maintenance technician and flight line supervisor for the KC135 - air refueling tanker aircraft. On April 21, 1956, Sherman was united in marriage to Evelyn L. Schlobohm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford. They were blessed with four children and lived on various Air Force bases throughout the country. After his discharge they made their home in Kenyon where he was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Kenyon VFW. Evelyn passed away in 2002. On June 5, 2005, Sherman married Joyce Ann (Behan) Schiefelbein in Blue Earth and they continued to make their home in Kenyon. Back in the day, Sherman worked as a milk truck driver, farmed for many years and was a corn detasseling supervisor. Before retiring, Sherman was a school bus driver.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; children, Juli (and Mike) McCarlson of Webster, SD; Judy (and Tom) Tuura of Stover, MO; Craig Benson of Kenyon, MN and Susan (and Jon) Bartelt of Minnetonka, MN; Joyce's children, Deb (and Brian) Shriver of Urbandale, IA and Greg (and Donna) Schiefelbein of Buffalo Center, IA; 18 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Louise Schlobohm of Faribault, MN and Hilly Krahn of Portland, OR; brother in law, Duane (and Diane) Schlobohm of Faribault, MN; other relatives and friends.
Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Gilma Benson; first wife, Evelyn; daughter in law, Deb Benson; siblings, Carmen Benson, Mavis Jech, Genette Tufte and Wally Benson.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
