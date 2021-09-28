FARIBAULT — Stephen T. "Steve" Taylor, age 74 of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN following an extended illness.
Steve, lovingly know as Tubby by his close friends, was born May 10, 1947 to Tom and Dode (Glor) Taylor. He formed lifelong friendships with many in his Bethlehem Academy Class of 1965. Steve served in the Navy and was stationed in Iceland where he trained as an air traffic controller. This career brought him to Maine, Indiana and finally back to Minnesota at Flying Cloud Airport. He then started his more than 20-year career at Crown Cork and Seal.
Steve enjoyed his crazy yard figurines, tinkering in the garage, fishing, trips to Rainy Lake, traveling adventures to Florida and Mexico and spending countless hours with his friends.
Steve is survived by his wife Kathy; stepsons, Paul Swanson (Julie Fakler) and Dan Swanson; stepdaughter, Anna Magga of Iceland; granddaughters, Haley, Hillary, and Serena Swanson; sisters, Ann (Charlie) Jones, Sue (Chuck) Allen and Jamie (Randy) Malone. "Out-laws" Donna Dyar, Lori (Tom) Klemens, John (Faith) Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Tommy Allen.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5th, 2021 at the Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave N.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Bethlehem Academy of Faribault.
A special thank you to the staff at Three Links and Brighton Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information please visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.