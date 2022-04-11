MELBOURNE, FL — Kathleen J. Maas (Madigan) age 81 of Melbourne, FL formerly of Faribault, MN passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Melbourne Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Kathleen Joyce Madigan was the daughter of Ambrose J. and Esther (Erie) Madigan, born May 7, 1940, in Faribault, MN. She attended Bethlehem Academy High School. On April 25, 1959 she was united in marriage to Donald D. Maas at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Faribault, MN.
Kathleen had always been her family's caregiver providing end-of-life care of her grandmother, mother and father. Kathleen was known by her siblings as "Bucket of Snap" because she could change her demeanor in a snap. To her family and friends, she was known as Katy. She was a responsible, loving and dedicated person who loved to have parties with her family and friends. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and hosted St. Patty's Day parties every year. She was a motherly figure for many and to all who knew her, was famous for her talents in the kitchen. She was generous to the core with her baked goods, her time and her love for all. She loved playing card and board games and singing.
Kathleen was preceded in death by both parents and siblings Patricia Webster (Madigan), Thomas Madigan, Gerald Madigan and Rose Marie Stam (Madigan).
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald D. Maas, sister Mary J. Madigan (Paul Gerber) and sisters-in-law Marion (Paquette) Madigan and Barbara (Hirsch) Madigan; her children David (Dina) Maas Faribault, MN, Michael Maas Richfield, MN, Connie (Kevin) Crocker Big Lake, MN, Daniel Maas Rochester, MN and Donald J. Maas Melbourne, FL; her grandchildren Ryan (Lindsey) Maas, Kayla (Ben Strunic) Maas, Clarissa Maas, Hannah, Andrew and Olivia Crocker, Madeline (Brian Wisowaty) and Emily Maas.; her greatgrandchildren Hayley Strunic, Memphis Maas and Meredith Maas.
The family is planning a "Celebration of Life" memorial on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Faribault American Legion located at 112 5th St. NE, Faribault, MN.
