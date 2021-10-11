Norma Marie Jacobson

KENYON — Norma M. Jacobson, age 99, of Kenyon passed away on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, where she had resided since August 2021.
Norma daughter of Martin and Olianna (Gunderson) Dyrdahl, was born and raised on a farm in the Moland area outside of Kenyon on January 29, 1922. After graduating from Kenyon High School, she worked in Waseca for the Johnson Company as well as doing housework for several local families. With the help of friends, she met Samuel Lee Jacobson, and they were united in marriage at Hauge Lutheran Church on October 19, 1946, and were married for 48 years until Sam died in February 1995.
Norma's life revolved around her family, church and community. She insisted on caring for many of her grandchildren so her children could work each day. She was a very active member of the community as she was a member of the VFW Post #141 Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and Holden Lutheran Church where she was a member of WELCA and had taught confirmation classes. Norma had also been a Girl Scout leader for several years. For many years she cooked for the monthly VFW Smorgaasbord dinners, annual Legion turkey and ham dinners, and Kenyon Firemen banquets. Requests for her roast beef, gravy and dressing were in high demand. Norma will be remembered for her holiday meals and teaching the grandchildren how to make lefse and krumkake. Family meals of her lutefisk and barbecued ribs will be missed. Besides cooking Norma enjoyed quilting, sewing embroidery and coloring.
Norma was survived by her three children Sonia (Larry) Tatge of Kenyon; Craig (Terry) Jacobson of Rochester; Annette (Gary) Peters of Kenyon: Grandchildren Laurie (John) Dale, Steven (Amy) Tatge, Matthew (Kristy) Jacobson, Kimberly (Jason) Lilley, Darren (Jessica) Peters, Lauren (Jared) Peters Erling; great-grandchildren Austin Dale; Sean, Maya, Evan and Drew Tatge; Bryan and Colin Jacobson; Liam and Kayleigh Peters; Sister Olive Anthony; Sister-in-law LaVonne Dyrdahl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Sam Jacobson; Sister Mildred Lair; brother Robert Dyrdahl.
Visitation will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon on Thursday, October 14th from 5-7PM. Services will be held at Holden Lutheran Church in rural Kenyon on October 15th at 11AM with a visitation one hour prior to service.