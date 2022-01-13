Guy R. Albers

LE CENTER — Guy R. Albers, age 56 of Le Center, MN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, New Prague Hospital.

Private graveside services will be held for the family at the Rolling Green Cemetery in Northfield, MN.

