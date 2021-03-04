FARIBAULT — William "Pat" Naughton Jr., age 82, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 following an extended illness.
William Patrick Jr. was born on December 27, 1938 in Goodhue County, MN to William P. Sr. and Theresa (Odette) Naughton. He graduated from Kenyon High School with the class of 1958. Pat was married to Shirley Katra on June 13, 1959 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Following their marriage, he started his farming career. Following in his father's footsteps, he loved farming and was a crop farmer for many years. Pat also worked as a mechanic for many years at different places but mostly with Heselton Construction, and Larson Case Implement of Northfield, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed being at the lake and wintering in Texas. Most of all he loved being with his family and providing for them by using his many talents to build or fix most anything.
He is survived by two daughters, Pamela K. Smith (Steve Janovsky) and Cynthia L. Malecha (Michael Lehman), both of Faribault; by five grandchildren, Willy Malecha (Ali Jo Dupay), Beth Smith, Brandy (TJ) Bauer, Jason (Emily) Smith and Hunter Janovsky; by six great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Sandi) Naughton of Aitkin, MN; sisters, Margaret (Bill) Uble of Cambridge, MN, and Barbara (Elton) Turek of Montgomery, MN; brother-in-law, Larry Katra of Faribault; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, William Sr. and Theresa; daughter, Patty Naughton; grandson, Ben Smith; sister, Virginia Fordahl; son-in-law, Steven Malecha; sisters-in-law, Theresa (Al) White, and Irene Schweisthal; and brothers-in-law, Dennis Valentyn and Bernard James (Mary) Katra.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Sister Kathleen Hayes, pastoral minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. For those unable to attend, you may watch the live-stream of the service through a link on Bill's obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
