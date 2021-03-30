FARIBAULT — Bryan P. Selly, age 61 of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Kingsley Shores in Lakeville, MN following a courageous battle with cancer.
Bryan Paul, the son of Patrick and Barbara (Udelhofen) Selly, was born on January 22, 1960 in Mankato, MN. His family moved to Faribault shortly after he was born. Bryan attended Immaculate Conception grade school and Bethlehem Academy, graduating with the Class of 1978. He attended South Central Community College and earned an Associated Degree specializing in Computer Sciences. Bryan was blessed with a daughter, Ciera, whom he adored and loved. He was self-employed for many years doing what he loves, repairing and rebuilding computers. While he wasn't working, Bryan enjoyed spending time riding his bike through the nature center in Faribault and working out.
Bryan is survived by his daughter, Ciera Selly (Scott Krelberg) of St. Paul; mother, Barb Selly of Lakeville; siblings, Jeff (Linda) Selly of Faribault, Mary (Ray) Navarro of Bloomington, John (Gina) Selly of Mankato, Mark (Amy) Selly of Faribault, Amy (Den) Koch of Lakeville, and Michael Selly (Deanna Bauer) of Faribault; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father and nephew, Jared Selly.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. Bryan's service will be livestreamed through a link on his obituary page.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Virginia Piper Cancer Institute of Faribault, the staff of Kingsley Shores and MN Hospice for their wonderful care of Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online condolences and further information, please visit www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com