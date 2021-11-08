FARIBAULT — Marlin R. Wegner, age 91, of Faribault, died on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Funeral services will be held at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, Faribault on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverends Greg Ciesluk and Dennis Tamke, officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault. A livestream of the service will be available at fourthaveumc.org.
Visitation will be at church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Marlin R., the son of Rudolph and Birdella (Seedorf) Wegner, was born July 1, 1930, in Foster Township, Faribault County, MN. He graduated from Kiester High School in 1948. Marlin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. On July 6, 1956, he married Phyllis Courrier and they lived in Kiester, Albert Lea, Little Falls and Luverne before settling in Faribault. Marlin had a life long career in the manufacturing and management field. He was a member of American Legion, Post 43 of Faribault.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; four daughters, Nancy (and Gerry) Berberick of Mankato, Kristi (and Doug) Picken of Deerwood, Susan (and Denny) Jandro of Faribault, Julie (and Tim) Donahue of Faribault; nine grandchildren, Brian Berberick, Laura Ouren, Jonathan Picken, Michael Picken, Ryan Jandro, Isaac Jandro, Emily Donahue Rock, Kallie Donahue and Andrew Donahue; two great grandchildren, Rowan Berberick and Lily Ouren and sister in law, Margaret Courrier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his parents in law, Edwin and Agnes Courrier; granddaughter, Jessica Jandro; sister, Marie (and Keith) Sahr, brother, Normen (and Ruth Ann) Wegner and brother in law, Orville Courrier.
