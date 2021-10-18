Kristian Dennis Roby Robicheau

FARIBAULT — Kristian was born on April 8th, 1971, in Moorhead, MN. He was a wee 5 lbs., 6 oz. He spent his grade school years in Sleepy Eye and Granite Falls before moving to Faribault where he spent the rest of his life.
He was a rascal from the start ~ taking hand cuffs to kindergarten and cuffing himself to a chair. They had to call the police to take them off. We knew from this time on we had our hands full.
He spent his Jr. High and High school years socializing and playing sports more than anything else. He was involved in football, track, and swimming with a few years participating in the State swim meet.
Since Kristian could barely make it to school on time, a spot was always left open for him in the front row even without a reservation.
He spent many years at Alexander Park playing softball in the City Leagues and was always recruited to play with several teams, especially at playoff time.
He spent most of his adult life working in construction.
Kristian loved doing anything outside. He enjoyed hunting, trips to the north shore and golfing - which included a once in a lifetime Hole in One. Also - with his memory like an elephant you never wanted to play against him in trivial pursuit as he would always win hands down.
Kristian is described by many people as being fun-loving, loyal, funny, kind, incredibly witty and non-judgmental. He always cared for and put others before himself. He would do anything for anyone.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents and many uncles and aunts.
He leaves behind his dad and mom, Jerry & Ginny, his sister, Jennifer, and niece Lexi. We will always feel his spirit, see his smile, hear his laugh and feel his loving hugs. He is also remembered by Janie, his companion of many years. He will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins and so many loving friends. His absence will leave a hole in our hearts and lives, but he will live on in us forever.
Broken hearts are hard to mend....
Funeral services will be at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Faribault on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Jeff Sandgren and Kira Anderson, officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, October 26th from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at church for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to a memorial scholarship set up in Kristian's name can be made to Faribault Area Public School Trust Association, or to The National Park Service - www.nps.gov.
