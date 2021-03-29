Richard C. "Rich" Barnes

ELLENDALE — RICHARD "RICH" C. BARNES, age 65 of Ellendale, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Waterville, with Rev. Gene Witte officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Minneopa Cemetery in Mankato. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waterville is handling the arrangements.
