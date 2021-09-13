FARIBAULT — Judith M. Lewis, age 80, of Faribault, MN, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Emeralds of Faribault.
Judith Marie was born on December 15, 1940, in Faribault, MN, to Ernest and Muriel (Caron) Doneux. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1958 and completed her Registered Nurses training through St. Olaf College. Judy was united in marriage to William Lewis on October 22, 1960, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. She had a lengthy nursing career from 1959 - 1991, working in different cities including Minneapolis at the University of Minnesota, Austin, MN, Grand Rapids, MI, Chicago, IL, and Boise, ID. Judy devoted much of her time in retirement helping Bill start and operate St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault. She also spent a great amount of time with her crafts, producing many cross stitch displays and numerous quilts for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Christopher (Joann) Lewis of Lynchburg, VA, Steven (Donna) Lewis of Dallas, TX, Shawn (Ann) Lewis of Haymarket, VA and Jeanine (Jay) Rueb of Boise, ID; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, David (Janet) Doneux of Northfield, MN; sister, Darlene Thibault of Faribault; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Ernest and Muriel; infant daughter; brother, Jerry (Mary) Doneux; and brother-in-law, Henry Thibault.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link on Judy's obituary page. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
The family prefers memorials be directed to St. Vincent de Paul in memory of Judy.
