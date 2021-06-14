FARIBAULT — Mary Whillock, 84, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on June 13, 2021.
Born Mary Louise Landro on October 21st, 1936, to Martin and Meta Landro on the family farm near Winona, Minnesota, she was the sister to Bill, John, Ken and Richard. At the age of three the family moved to Winona where she started her love of school and her 25-year career of being a girl scout. As a child she loved ice skating, swimming, sledding, history, geography, reading and writing. Her favorite poem is My Shadow by Robert Louis Stevenson. She continued her education at Winona Teachers College where she graduated in 3 1/2 Years. She also met the love of her Life, Ivan, with whom she would spend the next 62 years. After college Mary taught in South St Paul at Jefferson School and Spring Grove before landing in Faribault where she would retire after 42 years of teaching. She loved being a teacher and has left a lasting impression on the thousands of students who were fortunate to be in her class. Her favorite school event was the Valentine's Day party. She made lifelong friends, too many to name, but you know who you are.
She was always on the go, organizing teachers' gatherings and stayed active in Friends of the Library, church groups, Relay for life, sold daffodils, baked cookies and supported many other causes that needed her help. She carried her love for swimming as a synchronized swimmer in college to water fitness as an adult.
Mary remained devoted to her family by traveling to art shows, attending concerts, sporting events, recitals, and family gatherings. She was in the front row with a camera in hand when Ivan, Rand and Beth, Marnie, Mark and Jane, Chris and Dena or her grandchildren Josh and Summer, Chris, Ryan, Cory, Amy, Sarah, Colby and Whitney, Emily, Kennedy had an event. This devotion has moved to the next generation of great-grandchildren Arianna, Ella, Elle and Owen.
Some of Mary's hidden talents included playing the limber jack, choir singing, semi driving, and fishing. She had many adventures traveling to Austria, Germany, Italy, London, Paris, Mexico and throughout the United States.
A life well lived, but what is most impressive was the devotion and love she had for God, her family and friends. Mary was a warm, friendly, giving person always doing something for others. She will be missed.
A celebration of her life will be at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. A private interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
No visitation will be held but the family invites everyone to a gathering at the Faribault Eagles Club for cake and coffee after the memorial service at the church on Wednesday.
