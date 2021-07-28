FARIBAULT — Brian "Herk" Herkenratt, age 63, of Faribault, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his home.
Funeral Services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Henry L. Doyle, officiating. Interment will be at Groveland Cemetery, Dundas at a later date.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. and also for one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Brian Richard, the son of Richard M. and Dorothy Ann (Chester) Herkenratt was born on August 9, 1957, in Northfield. He attended St. James School in Faribault and graduated from Faribault Senior High School. He was formerly employed by Northland Plastics and later for 39 years by Genova, both of Faribault. He married Cozette Helgeson and later was divorced. Brian loved spending time with his family and friends; fishing with his father and listening to music. Brian was a member of Faribault Masonic Lodge No. A. F. & A. M and the Minnesota Territorial Pioneers.
He is survived by his three daughters, Angela (and Jamie) Bauer of Faribault, Jennifer (and Derek) Beckjorden and Vicki (and Robert) Fonseca of Port Charlotte, FL; five grandchildren, Devon Hagel, Isaac (and Jackie) Finnegan, Hannah Finnegan, Elliot Ruscin and Patrick Bauer; two siblings, Sally (and Martin) Budde of Nerstrand and Susan (and Leonard) Kaderlik of Faribault; two nieces, Martha Budde (and William) and Brenda (and Andy) Strom; and the mother of his children, Cozette (and Mark) Peterson of Faribault.
He was preceded in death by his parents and as Brian would say "too many close friends."
