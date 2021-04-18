Theresa E. Johnson

MORRISTOWN — Theresa Johnson, age 67, of Morristown, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Nathan Black will officiate. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Theresa's name may be given to River Bend Nature Center, Faribault.
Theresa Ellen, the daughter of Albert "Pete" and Adell (Sabel) Hollman was born on September 3, 1953 in Fridley. On December 2, 1972, Theresa was united in marriage to Charles Johnson in Madelia. For 25 years, Theresa worked for the Faribault Regional Center and various group homes. She worked for Randy's Meats for the last two years. Theresa loved reading and caring for others. She always put others before herself.
She is survived by three children, Jackie (and Brian Schmit) Johnson of Morristown, C. J. (and Lorraine) Johnson of Groveland, FL and Rob (and Anna Zavarelli) Johnson of Faribault; grandchildren, Leigh Ann (and Wes) Beckett of Clermont, FL, Ashley (and Brandon) Bright of Morristown, Curt (and Holly) Chavie of Warsaw, Ben (and Alisha) Chavie of Morristown, Isaac (and Megan) Chavie of Morristown, Jess, Matrisha, Maliyna, Martin, Marvin and Jalissa Fernandez all of Faribault, Matt (and Nessa) Klapperich of Faribault, Trenton and Kam Zavarelli of Faribault; great grandchildren, Chloe and Carter Bright, Aaliyah and Mariyah Beckett, Kenzie and Tyler Chavie, and Charles Chavie; friend, John Teschner; brother, Ed Hollman; step brother, John Langenfeld; sisters in law, Helen Zobel and Sharon Johnson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Adell (and James) Langenfeld; father, Albert "Pete" Hollman; her husband, Charlie; grandsons, Bleu Fernandez and Tyler Chavie; brother, David Hollman; brothers in law, Ernest Johnson and Roger Zobel.
