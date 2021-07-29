FARIBAULT — Daniel F. "Skuz" Skluzacek, age 73, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.
Daniel Francis was born on June 1, 1948, in Faribault to Daniel P. and Emma (Nerud) Skluzacek. He graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1966. He also graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in Business Administration and was a member of the Phi Signa Chi fraternity. Dan was married to Linda Larson on February 6, 1988, in Minneapolis, MN. For over 40 years he and his brother Gary owned and operated Skluzacek Bros. Home Improvement. Dan cherished his wife Linda and their life together. He was a proud father and grandfather. Dan enjoyed Alaskan fishing and hunting with Todd and Gary Morris as well as other friends. Dan also enjoyed farming and raising fabulous beef cattle. His generosity was reflected in sharing his lake life with family and friends. Dan's special time was wintering with Linda and friends in Maui.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Skluzacek; daughters, Jamie Skluzacek, and Danielle (Dani) Skluzacek (Travis Washburn); granddaughter, Jaylin Kilwine; siblings, Jean Van Westen (Lowell), and Gary Skluzacek (Eileen); and many nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel P. and Emma.
A Celebration Life for Dan will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault. A Hawaiian themed visitation will be held on Thursday from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
