FARIBAULT — Dorothy Wutschke, age 101, of Faribault, died on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her home.
Private family services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault. The Reverend Mark Johnson will officiate. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Funeral Home.
Dorothy M., the daughter of Philip and Clara (Kuhlman) Glor was born on November 17, 1919 in Wheeling Township. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. After graduating from high school, Dorothy was united in marriage to LeRoy Wutschke on November 25, 1936 at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault. She worked for many years at the Faribault Woolen Mill Company as a weaver. Dorothy enjoyed living with her family in Montana before returning back to Faribault.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Marlys McDowell of Spanaway, Washington; son in law, Larry Karow of Faribault; six grandchildren, Troy (and Lorry) Karow of Faribault, Wendy (and special friend, Jenny Nerud) Karow of Faribault, Kathi Wutschke of Montana, Laura Wutschke of Montana, Keith McDowell of Washington and Kim McDowell of Washington; ten great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Morgan of Faribault; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Wutschke; daughter, Donna Karow; son, LaVern Wutschke; one great grandson; and brother, Donald Glor.
