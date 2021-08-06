Marlys Lorraine Van Thomme

FARIBAULT — Marlys L. Van Thomme, age 98, of Faribault, died peacefully Thursday, August 5, 2021, at her home at Mill City Senior Living, Faribault.
Private family funeral services will be held due to concerns regarding COVID-19. The Reverend Jeffery Sandgren will officiate. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear a mask.
Marlys Lorraine, the daughter of Albert Henry Gottlieb and Laurena Bertha (Bauer) Schuenke was born on March 9, 1923, in Cannon City. On September 26, 1941, Marlys was united in marriage to Robert Van Thomme in Faribault. She worked as the secretary for the City Assessor and was an overseer of City Welfare. Marlys also owned and operated the Castle Garden Club with her husband, Robert. She served as an election judge for 40 years, was a past president of the Hospital Auxiliary, was a member of the Eagle's Auxiliary and she served on the board for Realife. Marlys enjoyed square dancing and spending winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Survivors include her three children, Allan (and Patricia) Van Thomme, Pamela (and Allen) Salveson and Susan (and Thomas) Stout; six grandchildren, David McIntyre, Todd (and Kari) Van Thomme, Ann (and Scott) Lang, Kurt (and Ann) Van Thomme, Stephanie (and Travis) Winter and Mark (and Jennifer) Van Thomme; 12 great grandchildren, Frankie, William, Nathan, Cole, Alex, Taryn, Madison, Trevor, Adam, Grant, Ryan and Ambrose; one great great grandchild, Sullivan; brother, Albert (and Darlene) Schuenke; sisters in law, Phyllis Borchardt and Nancy Schuenke; other relatives and friends.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Laurena; her husband, Robert in 2005; brothers, Norman (and Ruth) Schuenke and Dean Schuenke and sister, Mildred (and Charles) Prindle.
