FARIBAULT — Lillian Adelle Olson, age 96, of Faribault, passed away on November 16, 2021, at the Northfield Hospital. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 28, 1925, daughter of Joseph Carl and Lillian Irene (Engstrom) Walburg. When she was two, her family moved-to her grandparents' farm southeast of Cambridge to survive the Great Depression.
Adelle attended rural schools in Isanti County, graduated from Cambridge High School in 1942, and attended Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. She was employed as a secretary at International Milling Company and the Veterans Administration in Minneapolis; also, in Seattle for Boeing Aircraft for a short time during World War II.
Adelle married Bennett Olson on September 9, 1949, and they made their home in Minneapolis while he attended the U of M Law School. After his graduation they moved to Faribault where Ben established a law practice and Adelle worked for a short time at the Faribault State Hospital. When their children were all in school, she assisted Ben with his law practice until their retirement in 1995.
Adelle was a charter member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, sang with the choir for many years, played with the handbell choir, and volunteered in many other ways. She also sang with the Faribault Community Choir.
As a young girl Adelle enjoyed playing sports and liked to compete with her two older brothers, always wishing her generation had more competitive sports for girls in school. She found her competition after moving to Faribault and enjoyed many years and friendships playing golf, becoming the Ladies Golf Champion at the Faribault County Club for eleven consecutive years (1970 to 1980). She enjoyed playing golf with friends and family until she was 92 years old.
Besides golf, her interests were gardening, baking, bridge clubs, crossword puzzles, following the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Gophers, and family gatherings. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family.
She is survived by three children, Paul (and Rita) Olson of Faribault, Kathy (and Mike) Ulrich of Forest Lake and Diane (and Mark) Rugland of Chanhassen; grandchildren Erin Olson, Shaun Olson, Emily (and Andy) Schraad, Joe (and Briana) Ulrich, Jacob Rugland and Alan Rugland; great-grandchildren Peyton, Charlotte and Nolan Schraad and Parker and Cooper Ulrich; and sisters-in-law Arlene Walburg of Cambridge and Phyllis Olson of Isanti; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bennett; four siblings, Bill Walburg, Jim Walburg, Donna McLaren and Warren Walburg.
Memorial services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Jeffery L. Sandgren officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
A memorial visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service on Monday. A video recording of the service will be available to view online after Monday evening at boldtfuneralhome.com.
