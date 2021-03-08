Roger Kewatt

WATERVILLE — ROGER WILLIAM KEWATT, age 93, of Waterville, formerly of Kilkenny died peacefully on Friday evening, March 5, 2021 at Traditions in Waterville.
Born on May 14, 1927, in Kilkenny to William and Agnes (Kudlik) Kewatt. He grew up on the farm outside of Kilkenny and attended country school through 8th grade. At the age of 18, Roger was drafted into the United State Marine Corps and honorably serviced his country during World War II. In 1953, Roger met Marjorie "Marge" Haas at a dance and they were later united in marriage November 20, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hopkins. Together they made their home on the farm where they raised their four children. Roger was a lifelong farmer, tending to his crops and raising livestock was his true passion in life. He also drove truck for Corchran, Inc. in Waseca for 25 years. Roger enjoyed playing cards and checker with his friends and grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of St. Canice Catholic Church in Kilkenny.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marge of Waterville; children: Jean (Jeff) Hagel of Waterville, and Roger "Butch" Kewatt of Waterville; grandchildren: Jennifer (Jared) Taylor, Katrina Hiller, Brandon Kewatt and Brock Kewatt; step grandchildren: Kyle and Anthony Hagel and Michael, Blaine, and Aliyah Taylor; step great grandchildren: Paige, Brooke, Allie, Ashley and Kylie Hagel; sons-in-law: Dan Labs of Waseca and Alan (Lori) Hiller of Lake Crystal; brother, Milo (Donna) Kewatt of Austin; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; daughters: Lori Hiller and Susan Labs; brother, Pat (Kay) Kewatt; sister, Lorraine (Lawrence) Wendt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at St. Canice Catholic Church in Kilkenny. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Kilkenny. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM on Friday at church and continue until the time of the Mass.