WASECA — SHIRLEY ANNE SCHAUER, age 92, of Waseca, died on July 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Campus of Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Rochester.
Born January 23, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa, to John C. and Marie A. (Kinsella) Boulden. She graduated from Central High School in Minneapolis with the class of 1947.She was united in marriage on May 19, 1951, to Merlyn Schauer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Together they shared 32 years of marriage before Merlyn passed away on December 21, 1983.
Shirley worked for E.F. Johnson Company for two years and at Herters for 18 years. She enjoyed playing softball, swimming, bowling, and watching all sports. She also enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center playing cards especially cribbage. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was active in the church choir and serving at funeral luncheons.
Shirley is survived by her children: Terry (Pam) Schauer of Chanhassen, Marilyn (Terry) Caron of Faribault, and Gerald (Paula) Schauer of Faribault; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother: Ronald (Sandy) Boulden of Austin, TX; sister: Geraldine Williams of Jacksonville, FL; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Richard Boulden, Duane Boulden, and Robert Boulden; and sisters, Ethelyn Karsten and Joanne Bellanger.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. The Hoang as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.