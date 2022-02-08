Evelyn M. Sammon

FARIBAULT — Evelyn (Van Orsow) Devaney Sammon, age 91, of Faribault, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her home following a sudden illness.
Evelyn (Ev) Sammon, daughter of Jacob and Julia (Ost) Van Orsow was born on August 8, 1930 in Faribault. She attended Bethlehem Academy and graduated with the class of 1948. She married William Devaney at the Immaculate Conception Church on October 25, 1952. William died on December 23, 1960. On December 5, 1974, she married Gerald Sammon at the Immaculate Conception Church. Ev worked at the Lehman Gardens for many years and Northern States Power Co. Her interests were her family, antiques, gardening, and homemaking. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Council of Catholic Women.
She is survived by her three step-children, Michael T. (Trudy Koester) of Faribault, Patrick (Debbie) of St. Michael, and Mark (Rebecca) of Littleton, CO; son-in-law, William Grohman (Sue) of Faribault; six grandchildren, Zachary (Holly), Emily and Eli, Ashley (Garrett), Jeremy and Jacob (Becky); by three great grandchildren, Lily and Grady (Jeremy) and Austin (Jacob); sisters-in-law, Dolores Van Orsow and Kathy Van Orsow; countless nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, William Devaney and Gerald Sammon; brothers, Vernon, George, Dewey, and Tom Van Orsow; and step-daughter, Laurie Grohman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 11:30 - 1:00 p.m. The Rosary will be recited in the church on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Academy or Divine Mercy Catholic Church in memory of Ev.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
