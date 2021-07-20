FARIBAULT — Richard "Dick" Brossard, age 89, of Faribault, MN, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, in Weslaco, TX due to complications from COVID-19.

A Celebration of Life for Dick will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, MN. A service will be held at 3:30 p.m.

