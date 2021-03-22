FARIBAULT — Louis "Louie" Perron, age 75, of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at The Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna following a brief illness.
Louis Clement was born on May 21, 1945 in Faribault to Clement D. and Frieda (Waskosky) Perron. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1963 and was the homecoming king. Louie attended Mankato State University and was drafted into the U.S. Army serving three tours of duty during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Carol (Lessman) on February 5, 1972 in St. Paul, MN. Louie often worked multiple jobs during his career, including the Treasure Cheese Cave for 22 years, serving as the Chief Steward of the Union, the City of Faribault for 16 years and Faribault Transportation for 27 years. Louie loved all sports and was a three-sport athlete. He was an umpire for 31 years, serving 29 years as umpire chief. He was inducted into the Faribault Sports Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Sports Federation Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol Perron of Faribault; his children, Robert (Stephanie) Perron of Harrisburg, NC, and Antoinette Perron (special friend, William Heine) of Faribault; grandchildren, Carter and Stella; granddogs, Kirby and Roxie; siblings, Paul (Mary) Perron of Roseville, MN, Lawrence (Julie) Perron of Faribault, and Ann (Michael) Koplin of Eden Prairie, MN; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Frieda; sister, Mary M. (Thomas) Bergh; and brother, Vincent C. Perron.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment with military honors will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link on Louie's obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, and on Friday from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at the church.
For online tributes and further information, please visit www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com