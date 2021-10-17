Esther Ann Vavra

FARIBAULT — Esther A. Vavra, age 73 of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Esther Ann, the daughter of Nathanniel and Hazel (Moll) Castle, was born on March 29, 1948 in Faribault, MN. Esther grew up on the "North End" in Faribault and graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1966. Two weeks later she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Dennis Vavra on June 18, 1966 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. She worked in the administration office at Gopher Shooters and Crown Cork & Seal before assisting Dennis open Star Trophy and Engraving. While she wasn't working, Esther enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, baking, attending her grandson's sporting events and going to the casino to play slots.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Heather Vavra (AJ Kiekenapp); grandson, Jordan Klecker; siblings, William Castle, Orville (Shirley) Castle, and Marian Helgeson; brother and sisters-in-law, Virgil (Vickie) Vavra and Dorothy Cole; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, brother, Harvey Castle; brothers-in-law, Leroy Cole and Howard Helgeson; sisters-in-law, Carol Castle, Helen Castle, and Loretta (Richard) Dusbabek; and nieces and nephews, Dwan, Julie, Naomi and Theresa.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
