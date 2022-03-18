Vincent J. LaCanne Jr.

FARIBAULT — Vincent Joseph LaCanne Jr., age 85, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Vincent Jr., the son of Vincent Sr. and Marie (Freeman), was born on August 30, 1936 in Faribault, MN. Vince grew up in Faribault and attended Faribault High School. He enlisted in the United States Army. Following his time in the Army, Vince married the love of his life, Irene Petricka, on January 24, 1959 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Richland Township. He held many different occupations, his most memorable were Farmers Seed & Nursery, being a farmer and South Central College. After Vince retired, he enjoyed raising chickens and ducks on their hobby farm, going to auctions, and making his daily trip to Kwik Trip for a Mountain Dew, Snickers and lottery tickets. He never missed a Thursday night call with at least one, if not all, of his children. He loved to visit with family, friends or anyone he met.
Vincent is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irene; children, Jacqueline Herschlip, John (Barb) LaCanne Russ (Kari) LaCanne, Edward (Pam) LaCanne, Pauline Suckow, and Chris (Tami) LaCanne; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rose Pirkl, Dan (Jean) LaCanne, Jeanette (Ron) Hammond, Terry (Barb) LaCanne, Rob (Joann) LaCanne, Harold (Diane) LaCanne, and Sheila (Steve) Castle; brothers-in-law, Francis Coughlin and Larry Scherger; sisters-in-law, Pat Petricka and Mary Jane Petricka; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter in infancy; a grandson; sisters, Marilyn, Helen,
Sandra, and Bette; mother and father-in-law; brothers-in-law, Arnold and Alvin Petricka and Victor Pirkl.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville with Fr. Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Organization.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the Church.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.