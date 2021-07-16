FARIBAULT — Elizabeth "Betty" Sepin, age 86, of Faribault, MN passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna, MN following an extended illness.
Elizabeth Jane was born on October 2, 1934, in Faribault to Edward and Genevieve (Forcelle) LeMieux. Betty was raised in Faribault and attended Faribault High School. For many years she provided day care out of her home and later worked for 15 years at Jerome Foods in Faribault. Betty was married to Paul Sepin on August 31, 1973, in Faribault. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2000. Betty enjoyed crocheting and made many baby blankets and gifts for family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, reading and was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church.
She is survived by three children, Robert Thom Jr. of Hickory, NC, John Thom (Carol) of Owatonna, and Brenda Breyer (Brad) of Faribault; nine grandchildren, Heather Dutton (Naomi), Stacy Breyer (Barry), Nicole Schulz (Chris), Josh Thom (Lisa), Nicholas Thom (Laura), Jayd Sharpe (David), Tabatha Miller (Emerson), Angela Carlisle, and Vanessa Stoltz (Cole); 21 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Edward and Genevieve; son, Frederick Thom; daughter, Deborah Dutton; grandchildren, Jeremiah Dutton and Lisa Thom; brothers, Dale, John, and Leo LeMieux; sister, Darlene Beaupre; and Paul's sons, Richard, Frank, and Brian Sepin.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com