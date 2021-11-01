Robin Roberts

WASECA — ROBIN (ROBINSON) ROBERTS, age 57 of Waseca died on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Born on July 23, 1964, in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, she was the daughter of William and Marlene (Jeno) Robinson. Robin spent her adolescence in Faribault before moving with her family to Waseca where she graduated high school in 1982.
Robin attended college in La Crosse, WI where she met David Roberts. They married in September of 1988. They moved to Waseca in 1990 where they raised their two boys, Issac and Chase.
She touched many lives in the community as an employee of the Chamber of Commerce, Red Cross, and Edina Realty. Even more as an active volunteer for the Waseca Jaycees & Band Boosters.
Robin loved Rock 'n Roll music, riding motorcycle, traveling, and the natural beauty in the world. She is remembered as a supportive mother, defender of the underdog and a selfless caretaker, especially with her uncle Terry.
She is survived by her two sons, Issac Roberts of Waseca, Chase Roberts of Austin, TX and co-parent, David Roberts. She is also survived by her parents, William and Marlene Robinson of Waseca; sister, Jennifer (Scott) Williams of Shoreview, and many, many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Joe in infancy and her Uncle Terry, who she loved as a brother.
Visitation will be at 9:30 and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 5, 2021 all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.
In lieu of flowers or gifts she would want donations to be directed to the Rice County Activity Center (DAC).