FARIBAULT — Mundwiler and Larson Funeral Home announces the death of Violet Griepp, age 93, of Faribault, MN, formerly of Big Stone City, SD, who passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, following Easter Sunday at Essentia Health - St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN. She peacefully slept her way to heaven, with two of her daughters by her side.
Due to the pandemic, a private family funeral will be held in May at Abiding Faith Lutheran Church in Ortonville, MN, with Pastor Richard Larson officiating. A celebration of life will be held August 14, also at Abiding Faith. Violet is survived by daughters: Nancy (Dennis) Althoff of Superior, MT; Wanda (Doug) Gross of Volga, SD; and Anna (Richard) Kettering of Faribault, MN; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edwin; parents: Oscar and Anna; infant daughters: Gwendoline Gail and Laura Ruth.
