FARIBAULT — Justin T. Hunt, age 40 of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Arthur, WI following a sudden illness.
Justin Timothy, the son of Timothy and Janice (Moravec) Hunt was born on June 10, 1981 in Faribault, MN. He attended Faribault Senior High School and graduated with the class of 1999. He continued his schooling at Alexandria Technical College and earned his degree in Law Enforcement. While in college he worked as a Jailer at Douglas County Sheriff's Office. When he moved back to Faribault, he worked part time as a Police Officer in Lonsdale, MN and also as a Jailer at Rice County Sheriff's Office. In 2004, Justin accepted a fulltime position with the Faribault Police Department and served until 2017 when he accepted a position as Deputy Sheriff with the Rice County Sheriff's Office where he was currently serving as a Patrol Sergeant. While serving in Law Enforcement, Justin was involved with SCDIU SWAT Team, the Rice County Emergency Response Unit as the Team Commander, and the Dakota County Multi Agency Assistance Group (DCMAAG). Justin was instrumental in the development of this regional team that served Rice and Dakota Counties. Justin served as a Team Leader on DCMAAG, which was later renamed as South Metro SWAT Team.
When he was growing up Justin was very involved with his Dad in Boy Scouts and the Upper Midwest Trials Association. On June 29, 2013 he was united in marriage to Maggie Averhoff in Lutsen, MN. Justin loved spending time with his family and friends and craved more of that time after he had been with them. He was extremely loyal and devoted to his family and friends but also enjoyed playing pranks on them. He enjoyed working on their hobby farm and raising their animals, taking selfies, 4 wheeling, snowmobiling, snow skiing, bonfires, vacations that involved the beach and water, country music and loved nothing more than having his shirt off and shorts on.
He is survived by his wife, Maggie Hunt of Faribault and their daughters, Kaitlyn and Lauren; by his father, Tim Hunt and Peggy Milewski of Faribault; his siblings, Ashley (Chris) Tonjum of Faribault and Jason (Janelle) Ianfolla of Eden Prairie, MN; by his grandmothers, Esther (Wayne) Winjum and Veta Moravec, both of Faribault and by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jan Hunt, by his grandfathers, Gene Hunt and Richard Moravec, his uncle, Scott Hunt and his aunt, Sheila Doherty, his cousin, Nicholas Moravec.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Brandon Theisen officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Justin's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday for one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.